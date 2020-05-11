https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-brian-stelter-right-wing-media-flynn-case

CNN media watchdog Brian Stelter complained Sunday that the “right-wing media” was giving too much coverage to the Michael Flynn story.

Last week’s news that the Justice Department was dropping its charges against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was very significant. After all, the media and Democrats spent years claiming President Donald Trump’s campaign and his associates colluded with Russia to undermine the 2016 election. They claimed that Flynn’s communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and Flynn’s subsequent dishonesty to the FBI, was proof of the Trump-Russia conspiracy.

But according to Stelter, right-leaning media should not rigorously cover this news story, suggesting that doing so negates the seriousness of the pandemic.

“It’s so disappointing to look at what we’re seeing from right-wing media these days,” Stelter said Sunday. “Where there is such an obsession with the deep state and these revelations about the Russia probe, and the decision about Michael Flynn.”

“They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it’s a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day,” Stelter added.

Stelter went on to criticize Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” for asking the president about the Flynn case in a recent interview instead of focusing on the pandemic.

“In what right mind is any scandal, any political scandal, any Department of Justice story more important to ask the president about than the pandemic that’s raging?” Stelter asked. “Ultimately, that’s about news judgment, it’s about lack of judgment, but I find it befuddling that some people are acting like this death toll is just normal and accepted and common.”

In response, Trump said Stelter “is just a poor man’s lapdog for AT&T.”

AT&T owns CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

