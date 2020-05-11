http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MjN7OHdQgjE/

Things escalated quickly on social media Monday after a nearly two-year-old comment from UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje, prompted fellow UFC fighter Conor McGregor to say that he was going to “f*ck*ng butcher” him.

The whole thing started innocently enough, as McGregor started posting on his Twitter account that he wanted to fight Gaethje after Gaethje battered Tony Ferguson this past weekend. Then, McGregor harkened back to a comment from September of 2019, in which McGregor said that he wanted to rematch Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov “in Moscow.”

Gaethje, at the time, responded to McGregor by saying “you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. F*ck you.”

On Monday, McGregor cryptically responded to the old post by telling Gaethje that he was “f*ck*ng dead.”

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Trash talk among fighters on social media, especially when it involves McGregor, is common. Threats of actual death, are somewhat less so.

Talks of a bout between Gaethje and McGregor failed to come to fruition in 2019. However, with fresh gas thrown on the fire, that fight could very well materialize.

The question, as TMZ Sports points out, could revolve around money.

Gaethje earned a shot at Nurmagomedov this weekend by pounding Tony Ferguson. Though, considering that McGregor is the sports biggest star and his fights earn more pay-per-view dollars than most, Gaetjhe might opt for the bigger pay day with McGregor and then fight Nurmagomedov later, assuming he wins.

