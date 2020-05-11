https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tara-reade-abc-george-stephanopoulos-sexual-assault/2020/05/11/id/967006

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will interview presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday morning, as a media analyst says the network is the only one not to acknowledge the Megan Kelly interview of his former staffer Tara Reade, who has accused him of sexual assault.

Steve Krakauer, the founder of the Fourth Watch media newsletter, posted on Twitter:

“It’s…interesting that the only network morning show that didn’t cover @MegynKelly’s Tara Reade interview gets the exclusive with Joe Biden tomorrow. CBS and NBC each aired a clip from the interview on Friday morning.”

Stephanopoulos has also interviewed Biden in recent weeks, but did not ask him about Reade’s allegations he had assaulted her back in 1993.

Biden addressed Reade’s claims in a May 1 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and denied her allegations.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, pointed out in a statement, there have been several “inconsistencies in Reade’s claims.

“Women must receive the benefit of the doubt,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said. “They must be able to come forward and share their stories without fear of retribution or harm, and we all have a responsibility to ensure that. At the same time, we can never sacrifice the truth. And, the truth is that these allegations are false and that the material that has been presented to back them up, under scrutiny, keeps proving their falsity.”

