https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/deep-state-skunk-mary-mccord-worked-set-flynn-joined-schiffs-team-trump-impeachment-hoax-now-whining-innocent-flower/

Former Obama DOJ-NSD Head Mary McCord was involved in setting up General Flynn in the White House days after the 2017 Inauguration. Then she went to work for Adam Schiff and helped form the bogus impeachment stunt against President Trump earlier this year. McCord is as crooked as they get.

From an earlier post—

The Last Refuge posted some tweets yesterday that tie former Obama DOJ NSD head Mary McCord to the whole corrupt and criminal whistleblower complaint that started the Democrats fraudulent Ukrainian sham impeachment.

2) “I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history,” said Mary McCord, a former DOJ official who helped oversee the FBI’s probe into Russian interference – and now is listed as a top outside counsel for the House in key legal fights tied to impeachment.” — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 12, 2020

4) Mr. Atkinson has served as an Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Senior Counsel to Mary McCord, the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice since 2016. https://t.co/IbU1i3wgc2 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 12, 2020

TRENDING: “There Is Nothing from the CDC I Can Trust!” – Dr. Birx Tells Off CDC Director, Claims COVID-19 Mortality Rate Inflated By as Much as 25%!

6) And Mary McCord is working for Adam Schiff. Now how the “whistle-blower” complaint was constructed makes sense. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 12, 2020

8) Now it all makes sense. House lawyer McCord and ICIG Atkinson were working together. That’s how this latest impeachment effort initiated. Vindman leaking false information…

and Eric Ciaramella writing sketchy complaint…

and McCord / Atkinson working together! /END pic.twitter.com/jF2qRLJlHO — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 12, 2020

McCord, *currently* working for the House (Schiff), was the piece all were missing. The prior association with Atkinson at the DOJ-NSD was known, but it’s her CURRENT job inside the House team that clicks the final puzzle pieces. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 12, 2020

Mary McCord’s former lawyer was Michael Atkinson who was fired by President Trump in April.

Julie Kelly at American Greatness published a post about the ICIG Atkinson. She pointed out his ties to his former boss, McCord:

A report issued last month by Atkinson’s counterpart at the Justice Department, Michael Horowitz, offered a detailed account of how that agency, specifically the FBI, violated the law to obtain a warrant to spy on Carter Page for a year. Horowitz identified 17 “significant errors” on the initial application and three subsequent renewals submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The office responsible for the government’s FISA process is the Justice Department’s National Security Division. The head of the NSD during the first several months of the secret surveillance on Carter Page was acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord. McCord’s senior counsel? Michael Atkinson. From July 2016—the same month the FBI opened its investigation into the Trump campaign—until he was appointed the intelligence community’s watchdog in early 2018, Atkinson served as a high-ranking official in the same Justice Department attempting to take down Donald Trump. McCord, an Obama appointee and Atkinson’s boss for seven months, not only managed three of the four FISAs on Carter Page, she ran the department’s investigation into Trump-Russia collusion until she resigned in the spring of 2017. McCord is mentioned more than two dozen times in Horowitz’s report. She became the division’s acting chief right before the department approved the first FISA application on Page. Atkinson was her lawyer. According to the Horowitz report, McCord “was involved in certain aspects of the [Trump campaign] investigation . . . with the first Carter Page FISA application in September and October 2016.” McCord also attended numerous briefings related to Crossfire Hurricane, the official name of the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into four Trump campaign associates. McCord, who was interviewed by Horowitz, told the inspector general she informed Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director, that the first FISA application “needed to include more information about who hired [Christopher] Steele.” She recalled “asking about Steele’s fee arrangement with Fusion GPS” just days before the first application was filed on October 21, 2016. (An interesting detail since McCord unconvincingly claimed in a podcast interview last month that she didn’t see Steele’s dossier until it was published in BuzzFeed in January 2017, a common trope recited by Obama loyalists.)

On Sunday Mary McCord wrote an editorial in the New York Times claiming her innocense.

What a crock.

Bloomberg reported:

Mary B. McCord, the Justice Department official overseeing the early stages of the Russia investigation, said in a New York Times opinion piece that the motion to dismiss the charges relied heavily on her account of events leading to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s interview of Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, in January 2017. Neither that account nor the circumstances surrounding the interview supports a dismissal of the case, McCord wrote in the 1,300-word op-ed. She said Barr came up with his own justification to drop the case after Flynn had twice pleaded guilty. “The department concocts its materiality theory by arguing that the FBI should not have been investigating Mr. Flynn at the time they interviewed him,” McCord wrote, adding that “the account of my interview in 2017 doesn’t help the department support this conclusion, and it is disingenuous for the department to twist my words to suggest that it does.”

Mary McCord is at the heart of two great political crimes.

Hopefully, she will face justice before this is all over.

General Flynn Attorney weighed in on McCord.

Mary McCord is part of the problem. She went with Sally Yates to get #Flynn fired because of #Logan Act her own admissions show they all knew was bogus. #MaryMcCord left #DOJ to work for #Schiff

That says it all.@GenFlynn @BarbaraRedgate @MariaBartiromo @JosephJFlynn1 https://t.co/UDyaPV0xQf — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) May 11, 2020

These gangsters from the Obama era are still in place in the the Deep State FBI and DOJ and are still doing all they can to harass this President with false claims and fraudulent cases. Americans are getting very close to the tipping point with no indictments of the Deep State crooks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

