http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/9-X4NFYYXMA/defeat-the-press.php

The Sunday morning gabfests have become a complete waste of time and brain cells except insofar as one seeks to understand the line the media are enforcing. I am glad to have missed the story Andrea Widburg relates in the American Thinker column “Chuck Todd grievously misquoted Bill Barr on Meet the Press.” Picking up the story via Twitter (below) helped me to minimize the pain and the neurological injury.

The Department of Justice disputed Todd’s deception. The spokesman actually exposed the deception with dueling transcripts.

NBC allows that mistakes were somehow made in the usual direction defaming Republicans and conservatives. Ain’t it funny how truth slips away. Gregg Re reports in a good FOX News story, however, that “there is still no word on whether Todd will apologize on-air.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...