General Mike Flynn

It turns out the initial Flynn-Kislyak leak was not to WaPo reporter David Ignatius — it was to WaPo reporter Adam Entous.

It was previously believed someone, perhaps the Pentagon’s Director of the Office of Net Assessment James Baker may have leaked Flynn’s calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to WaPo reporter David Ignatius.

Flynn’s leaked calls were published by WaPo’s David Ignatius on January 12, 2017 which led to Flynn being fired as National Security Advisor in February of 2017.

However, the leak came directly from “sources [who] saw a transcript and described it to [Entous].”

Who leaked the Flynn transcript to Adam Entous?

Developing… The INITIAL Flynn/Kislyak leak was not to David Ignatius – it

was to WaPo reporter Adam Entous. The leak came directly from “sources [who] saw a transcript and described it to [Entous].” — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

The leak occurred around January 5, 2017 — the same day Barack Obama was reportedly briefed on the calls for then-DNI chief James Clapper.

Recall, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, Sally Yates, Susan Rice and John Brennan discussed General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a January 5 2017 secret Oval Office meeting.

So who leaked the Flynn-Kislyak transcript?

We suspect the Flynn/Kislyak occurred around 1/5/17 – the same date Obama was allegedly briefed on the call by Clapper. This date coincides with Entous reporting on other “intercepted communications” from Russian officials leaked to Entous. pic.twitter.com/3KsO1qHkRw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Sources were “whispering” to Entous about “mysterious communications” between Flynn and Kislyak, however to his credit he didn’t find it newsworthy.

A National Security Advisor designate talking to a Russian Ambassador during the transition is not a crime nor is it a story, but the leakers and liars in Obama’s admin were working to frame Flynn anyway.

Entous: “My sources start whispering to me that there were these mysterious communications” between Flynn and Kislyak. This caused an internal WaPo discussion about whether to run the Flynn/Kislyak story. To his credit, Entous didn’t find it newsworthy. pic.twitter.com/AComA7uWB7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

It doesn’t appear the initial Flynn-Kislyak transcript was independently leaked to Ignatius.

Why did the story go to Ignatius? As a columnist, he was about to throw out the Flynn/Kislyak call and ask “What was it about?” I’m not certain the call was ever independently leaked to Ignatius. pic.twitter.com/JUg9WgDSZL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Further round of Flynn-Kislyak leaks to Entous on February 9, 2017 perhaps from the same sources who provided the initial leaks and supported by news sources.

Further Flynn/Kislyak leaks to Entous on 2/9/17 – perhaps from the same sources who provided the initial leak, and supported by new sources. “Current and former U.S. officials” confirmed the contents of Flynn’s call with Kislyak. pic.twitter.com/GZ8qVVEuFa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

Enter Sally Yates…

DOJ leaks related to, or on behalf of Sally Yates by an official “familiar with her thinking” leaked on February 13, 2017. Did Deep State DOJ official Mary McCord leak this story?

2/13/2017 – likely DOJ leaks related to (or on behalf of) Sally Yates by “an official familiar with her thinking.” Curious if that was McCord or Tashina Gauhar. pic.twitter.com/fbtXOnxhWa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

The DOJ source who leaked on February 13, 2017 was so close to Sally Yates, they knew exactly when Yates saw the intelligence.

“…When this intelligence came in, which would be in late December, early January . . . Yates saw the intelligence”

According to newly declassified documents, then-Deputy AG Sally Yates said she first learned of the December 2016 calls between Flynn and Kislyak from Barack Obama in the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Why did Obama know this information before it was published in the media? Washington Post reporter David Ignatius didn’t publish the story about Flynn’s communications with Kislyak until January 12, a full week after the secret Oval Office meeting.

It sure looks like Obama orchestrated the Flynn-Kislyak-Logan Act investigation!

