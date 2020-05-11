https://www.theblaze.com/news/secret-service-covid-19-cases

Nearly a dozen Secret Service employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo News reported late Friday.

The Secret Service provides personal protection for the president and vice president and their families, former presidents, and foreign heads of state during visits to the U.S. and oversees the security of U.S. financial systems.

The document and White House sources did not indicate whether the confirmed cases were among civilian staffers or agents or both.

What’s happening?

According to Yahoo News, the DHS reported that 11 Secret Service members were confirmed to have COVID-19. Another 60 agency employees are self-quarantining. Also, 23 members have recovered from COVID-19.

The agency has provided no details on whether the infected employees are agents or civilians, and has, naturally, remained mum on whether any of the Secret Service members have been on detail with either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

A Secret Service spokesman told Yahoo News, “To protect the privacy of our employee’s health information and for operational security, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined.”

The news came the same day reports revealed that Vice President Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Just one day earlier, one of President Trump’s personal valets was confirmed to have COVID-19.

