Federal law enforcement officials arrested a professor at the University of Arkansas for allegedly concealing his involvement in a program that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) uses to steal intellectual property from U.S. institutions.

“Simon Ang of the University of Arkansas, was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday with wire fraud,” The New York Times reported. “He worked for and received funding from Chinese companies and from the Thousand Talents program, which awards grants to scientists to encourage relationships with the Chinese government, and he warned an associate to keep his affiliation with the program quiet.”

The Times reported that Ang’s alleged concealment of his financial agreement with the Chinese allowed him to secure funding from U.S. government agencies that ban people who receive funding from China.

“The other professor, Dr. Xiao-Jiang Li, a former professor at Emory University in Atlanta, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge of filing a false tax return that omitted about $500,000 that he received from the Thousand Talents program,” the Times added. “He was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay $35,089 in restitution.”

