At least five people were shot at a Fort Worth, Texas, park on Sunday evening, local police said.

About 600 people were gathered at the park on Sunday at the time of the incident.

According to a press briefing from the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident took place at Village Creek Park around 7 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Police, who responded to reports of fireworks, also said witnesses also heard about 30 rounds of gunfire.

A video captured the incident and made the rounds on social media. The video shows people frantically running and hiding as the shots rang out.

Two people were critically injured and hospitalized for treatment. Three other victims were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

(Content warning: Rough language):

Law enforcement is unsure whether there was one shooter or several shooters. The Fort Worth Police Department’s Gang Unit is looking into the incident, according to Officer Buddy Calzada.

Calzada said that he was unsure why hundreds of people took to the park during the COVID-19 outbreak, but said that it was their right to do so.

“We’ve been stating that everybody should follow the rules that have been set out,” Calzada said.

“We’ve tried to work with everybody to try not to cite them or ticket them, but ultimately people have a choice, and that’s just the choice they made tonight,” Calzada continued. “Our job as the police is to investigate exactly what all took place here from beginning to end.”

Calzada pointed out that there was another shooting reported approximately the same time less than a mile away from the park. He said that the departments are working to determine whether the two incidents were connected.

“We can’t do this on our own, we need our citizens to partner with us, we need our citizens to be right by our side,” Calzada said. “And if they continue to do that, we’re going to get through this together. But man, we’re asking for your help.”

According to the city’s website, Fort Worth’s public areas such as parks and trails remain open “provided individuals comply with the six-feet social distancing requirement.”

