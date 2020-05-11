https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flashback-former-ag-deep-state-hack-sally-yates-lied-congress-flynn-russia-logan-act-may-2017-may-leaker/

In May 2017 Former Attorney General Sally Yates went before Congress and lied about General Michael Flynn being compromised by Russia.

Yates knew General Michael Flynn was not compromised. She lied anyway.

The Deep State was listening in on all of General Flynn’s conversations with foreign leaders which was his job. They knew Russia had nothing on him. They knew this was a lie.

Crooked Sally Yates told Congress that the Logan Act was the first reason she intervened in the Flynn case — the reason FBI agents were sent to the White House to interview Flynn in the Trump administration’s early days. The Logan Act has not been prosecuted in the United States for over 200 years. She knew this. Michael Flynn was innocent.

TRENDING: President of Tanzania Didn’t Trust WHO So Sent Samples of Sheep, Goats, Bunny, Trees, Fruit and Car Oil for COVID Testing — The Results Are In

Sally Yates is a criminal and a liar.

We also know that a Deep State spy set up General Flynn. And Flynn not only reported his trip to Russia before he went, he also took training on how to act and then provided the intelligence community information upon his return on what he learned. All of this information has been kept quiet by the intelligence community for two years until early this year.

Yates hid this evidence from Congress.

So will Sally Yates ever face justice for lying to Congress?

Should Sally Yates be charged with perjury and leaking classified documents? 99% (72 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Via Rosie Memos.

On Monday attorney Techno_Fog published more information on Sally Yates and her relationship with reporter Adam Entous who first published the Michael Flynn leak.

Miss Yates could be in even more trouble if she is pegged as the leaker of classified information.

How close was the source to Yates? Close enough to know exactly when Yates saw the intelligence. “when this intelligence came in, which would be in late December, early January . . . Yates saw the intelligence” pic.twitter.com/ScWHGaSj0l — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

It was Sally Yates who “flagged” General Flynn’s completely innocent call with the Russian ambassador as “highly significant” and “potentially illegal.”

2/13/2017 – likely DOJ leaks related to (or on behalf of) Sally Yates by “an official familiar with her thinking.” Curious if that was McCord or Tashina Gauhar. pic.twitter.com/fbtXOnxhWa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 10, 2020

So was Sally Yates the leaker? And will she ever be prosecuted for perjury?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

