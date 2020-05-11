https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/former-lawmaker-sandy-adams-eric-holder-either-incompetent-untruthful-gun-running/

The GOP lawmaker who confronted Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder accountable for his involvement in the “Fast and Furious” gun running scandal that provided high powered firearms to cartel members who eventually murdered Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry is sounding the alarm once again.

Sandy Adams, a former undercover law enforcement officer and veteran who served one term in congress during the Tea Party wave of 2010 has told TGP that Holder and Obama need to be held accountable for many things.

TGP reached out to former lawmaker Congresswoman Adams after hearing Mexico is signaling that the United States can still apologize for the gun running that aided violent cartels. “As a former law enforcement officer, I can tell you that is highly unlikely that guns would have been able to walk across the Southern border without approval from the Attorney General. The fact that Attorney General Holder claimed he had now knowledge of this operation until after Agent Terry was murdered means he was incompetent or untruthful.”

Adams famously roasted Holder nearly a decade ago about this, resulting in holder barking back “don’t dictate to me.” Now, as Americans are being acquainted with how lawless Holder and Obama were during the 2016 election cycle in targeting General Michael Flynn and Trump advisor Roger Stone, Congresswoman Adams grilling of Holder is all the more relevant. Watch it below.

[embedded content]

Roger Stone called Adams a patriot when contacted by TGP.

“Hearing Obama and Holder talk about the rule of laugh is a laughable joke. What they did makes Watergate look like small potatoes. They utilized the intelligence agencies to achieve their political goals and used fabricated evidence to justify their crimes.”

