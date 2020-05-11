http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/naaBoKKQb7g/bible-book-revelation-seven-seals-four-horsemen-end-world-second-coming-jesus-christ-spt

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse appear in the Book of Revelation , where they are named as a punishment of God, but some believe they are an analogy of real-life events to come in the future. Revelation 6 tells of a scroll in God’s right hand that is secured with seven seals, which, when opened, summons four beings that ride out on white, black, red and pale horses to bring about death, war, famine and plague. It states: “They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth.”

In 2005, Bible scholar Fred Dattolo published an article in ‘The Trumpet’ where he claimed “the galloping hoofbeats of the four horses are getting ever louder and closer,” stating that a future pandemic was all that was needed to set free the final Horseman, who would spread a disease to a quarter of the world.

He said: “The four horsemen are depicted in the Book of Revelation Chapter 6 as the first four of seven seals.

“These seals are benchmarks of end-time events leading up to and including the return of Jesus Christ.

“John witnessed these vivid events in a vision sent by God the Father to Jesus Christ, who gave it to an angel to reveal to John – Revelation 1:1.