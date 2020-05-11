https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/homeless-tents-san-franciscos-tenderloin-district-increase-300-leaving-streets-unsanitary-unsafe-impassable-lawsuit-says/

San Francisco, one of the most liberal cities in the country, is turning into a cesspool.

The city’s Tenderloin District has seen a 300% increase in the number of homeless tents since the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S., according to a federal lawsuit filed by the community and a law school.

The suit was filed by residents, businesses and the University of California Hastings College of Law. They demand the city clean up the human feces and illegal drug needles that cover the streets, as well as every nook and cranny in the once-wonderful city.

The suit also demands the city to provide assistance for the homeless now living in sidewalk tents, stating that they are endangering city residents by potentially spreading COVID-19.

Some 400 tents line the streets in the Tenderloin District, also known as Little Saigon, which is represented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Our neighborhood has become a pandemic containment zone,” David Faigman, chancellor and dean at UC Hastings, said on Fox News.

“The city has basically cordoned off our area. Tents are blocking the streets. Tents are blocking doorways. There are needles in the streets. There’s open-air drug dealing,” Faigman says.

Faigman said residents in the district fear the “virus is raging in the neighborhood.”

“There’s no other neighborhood in San Francisco that would tolerate that, and they would stand up and be counted. Tenderloin needs to stand up and be counted,” Faigman said.

But city Mayor London Breed last Wednesday set up a plan to have homeless people stay in “safe-sleeping” encampments — but does order sidewalk tents to be at least six feet apart. To accommodate even more homeless, the city also closed off some streets and parking areas to give them more room, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

Faigman called the plan “entirely inadequate.”

“It essentially institutionalizes the status quo. It simply keeps everybody in place. It is a Band-Aid when a bandage is needed,” he said. “It was thrown together in response because they knew the lawsuit was coming, but it clearly does not provide a real solution.”

The city has gone to hell in a hand basket. Needles are everywhere, but even worse, human feces cover the streets and sidewalks.

“Since 2008, over 23,800 cases of human waste were reported in the heart of San Francisco. There were 13 reports of human feces in front of City Hall; 17 events at the U.S. Marshals office; and 67 reports at the Tenderloin police station on Eddy Street,” Forbes reported.

Poop reports have soared. In 2011, there were 5,547 human feces reports to the San Francisco Department of Public Work. In 2018, that number was 28,084 in 2018. Since 2011, the period covered by the new map, there have been at least 118,352 reported instances of human fecal matter on city streets.

