Hillary Campaign Manager Robbie Mook

On Saturday The Gateway Pundit reported that thanks to newly released transcripts Hillary Campaign chairman John Podesta admitted during testimony that both the DNC and Hillary Campaign split the cost of the bogus Trump-Russia dossier in 2016 that initially launched the attempted coup against Donald Trump.

John Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman in 2016.

CNN reported in October 2017 that Podesta and then DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz “both denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.”

But that is not what John Podesta told House Intelligence investigators under oath in his December 2017 testimony.

John Podesta admitted under oath that the DNC and the Hillary Campaign split the cost of the Trump-Russia dossier.

Now we know.

Via M3thods:

That’s from page 13 of his testimony.

Now on Monday night investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported that Hillary Clinton Campaign Lawyer Mark Elias testified that he sent the Fusion GPS bills for their work to Clinton Campaign Manager Robbie Mook.

BREAKING: Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias testified he sent the bills from Fusion GPS to campaign manager Robby Mook, yet Mook has publicly denied knowing anything about the dossier at the time — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 11, 2020

The Mark Elias transcript was released on Friday.

Here is Elias’s testimony where he admits Hillary’s Campaign Manager Robbie Mook was sent the bill for the Fusion GPS dossier!

page 16 from his testimony



More on page 17



This is amazing. Not only did Podesta admit the Clinton Campaign split the bill for the dossier with the DNC.

But now we have the Clinton attorney admitting he sent the bill to Clinton Campaign Manager Robbie Mook!

This was 100% a Hillary Clinton, DNC operation.

And it was 100% lies on Trump.

