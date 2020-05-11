https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ICE-Haiti-deportation/2020/05/11/id/966961

The U.S. plans to deport Haitians on Monday who say they have tested positive for the coronavirus, HuffPost reported.

HuffPost obtained a manifest for the deportation flight, with two of the 100 passengers listed confirming to the publication that they have the coronavirus, and at least three others who the Institute for Justice and Democracy In Haiti human rights group, known as the IJDH, say have tested positive.

Although the deportation of those with coronavirus would be in step with the policies of the Trump administration, the action would be over the fierce objections of foreign governments who have pleaded that the U.S. not take such action during the pandemic so as not to spread the virus and put additional burdens on their overstretched health systems.

Both men who talked to HuffPost are fighting their deportation, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement declining to comment.

ICE did say that at least 788 detainees, including 26 at its Louisiana’s Pine Prairie Processing Center where the Haitians are being held, have tested positive for COVID-19, Al Jazeera reported.

ICE added that there have been 1,593 coronavirus tests performed among the more than 29,000 people detained in its facilities nationwide.

The US has been accused of deporting those who have the virus beforehand by both Guatemalan and Haitian officials.

IJDH Immigration Policy Coordinator Steve Forester told Al Jazeera that “For the United States to knowingly send COVID-positive people to Haiti is a tremendous lack of respect for Haiti and Haitians,” adding that the planned deportation flight “takes reckless to a whole new level.”

