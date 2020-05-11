https://www.theepochtimes.com/illinois-governor-enters-quarantine-after-staffer-tests-positive-for-covid-19_3346490.html

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in isolation at home after one of his senior staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Pritzker was tested twice, once last week and again on Sunday, and tested negative both times, his office said on Monday.

But he and all other staff members who interacted with the staffer who tested positive will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for a period of time.

The governor’s office will undergo deep cleaning.

When the department deems it appropriate, Pritzker, a Democrat, and staffers will return to the office.

The staffer who tested positive didn’t show any symptoms of the the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, Pritzker’s office said. Staff members have been screened for temperature before entering the office, maintaining social distance, and wearing face coverings.

Pritzker will hold daily press briefings from his house.

Demonstrators gather outside of the Thompson Center to protest restrictions instituted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in Chicago, Ill., on May 1, 2020. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Pritzker appeared Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” defending criticism over his slow reopening.

“We’re being very careful. We have a 28-day period that we’re in now during the month of May in which we’re watching all these numbers, monitoring them,” Pritzker said.

“We have done a lot to make sure that we’re keeping these numbers moving in the right direction. And we will not reopen unless we meet all of the standards that I have set for doing so,” he added.

Pritzker’s stay-at-home order is in place through the end of May and some businesses such as restaurants are under harsh restrictions until at least late June.

Phase two of Pritzker’s reopening plan started on May 1. Some so-called non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen with curbside pickup and delivery. Pritzker previously allowed elective surgeries to resume.

The third phase is slated for May 29.

