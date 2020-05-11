http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Nms1Hm6G0d0/in-the-kitchen-with-maria.php

I recognize precisely one exception to the wasteland of Sunday morning gabfests, and that is Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on FOX News. I like the name of the show, I like the host, and I like her guests. When it comes to a correct understanding of the big stories of the Trump era, no one has a higher batting average in this ballpark than Maria.

At the moment I am alternating between her interview with Tom Bevan (video below) and her regular weekday show on FOX Business. It appears that no one’s in the kitchen with Maria!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...