Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released video reportedly showing inmates purposely spreading and catching coronavirus in an attempt to force their release.

Villanueva talked about the shocking inmate behavior in a media briefing on Monday.

“It’s sad to think someone deliberately tried to expose themself to COVID-19. As a result of this behavior, from this particular module 21 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 within a week of these videos being taken,” he explained.

The video came from the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic and reportedly shows inmates huddled together and passing a mask around that they hoped would help them become infected.

Villanueva says the spike in coronavirus cases is due to these efforts to purposely spread the virus.

Here’s the video from Villanueva:

LA Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail; Outlines Methods of Prevention & Stats



“There was some mistaken belief among the inmate population that if they tested positive, there was a way to force our hand and somehow release more inmates out of our jail environment, and that’s not gonna happen,” Villanueva said according to CBS Los Angeles.

He also indicated that 107 of his employees had tested positive, with 320 quarantined.

Progressive activists are clamoring for inmates to be released over concerns that the crowded conditions in prisons and jails are perfect for a virus to spread quickly and easily.

Sheriff Villanueva made headlines earlier when he expressed worry that many of the criminals he released from jail over the pandemic might go out and start a crime wave in Los Angeles.

Here’s a local news report about the video:



LA County Jail Inmates Intentionally Trying To Contract Coronavirus, Sheriff Says



