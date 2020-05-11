https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnn-analyst-brian-karem-calling-president-trump-cockroach/

Brian Karem, White House reporter for Playboy and a CNN analyst, posted a photo of a cockroach seen in the White House press room Monday, tagging President Trump after describing the pest as a “nice big cockroach” at the White House. Normally, a complaint about roaches in the work space would go to the press office. But this is Brian Karem, the reporter who insulted guests of President Trump and sparred with Sebastian Gorka at a Rose Garden event last year.

“NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump”

NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

Video from July 11, 2019.

TRENDING: President of Tanzania Didn’t Trust WHO So Sent Samples of Sheep, Goats, Bunny, Trees, Fruit and Car Oil for COVID Testing — The Results Are In

After the #SocialMediaSummit @realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf We got the nice seats & I guess “journalist” @BrianKarem was sad

He tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 11, 2019

Screen image for posterity:

President Trump is set to have a press conference in the Rose Garden Monday afternoon.

A look at the planned messaging for Trump’s press conference today at the White House pic.twitter.com/YSPSTqzbsE — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) May 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

