https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/twitter-suppressing-hot-new-obamagate-hashtag/

President Trump over the weekend pushed the launch button for a trending “#ObamaGate” hashtag on social media with a comment about the former president.

Hours later, millions of comments had sued it, but at the time questions were popping up about whether Twitter was suppressing it.

For example, a chart posted online describing the activity of “#ObamaGate” worldwide showed a sudden surge upward in numbers, followed by a collapse, more or less, then the same thing all over.

TRENDING: James Woods: ‘You bet’ Obama’s concerned about Flynn charges dropped

Another showed the reference had some 2.5 million statements in one hourly tabulation, but virtually vanished only 60 minutes later.

Tony Sandel pointed out, “and just like that, @obamagate disappears from trending?”

Is Twitter suppressing the ObamaGate hashtag? 99% (105 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

Fox News reported Trump’s criticism of, and comment about Barack Obama, came after Obama delivered a blast against Trump and what’s been going on in the United States.

When the Department of Justice moved to dismiss its case again Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser for a time, Trump portrayed it as an admission that there was a plan by those attacking Flynn and others to try to get Trump.

Democrats, in fact, did use a debunked document as evidence to spy on the Trump, and then insisted for years he’d colluded with Russia on the campaign, even though FBI special counsel found no evidence.

Then last week, too, testimony from witnesses in that investigation was released, revealing a lack of support for Democrats’ claims of Trump-Russia collusion.

Social media erupted, and it wasn’t long before, according to Fox, “Trump later tweeted, ‘OBAMAGATE,’ indicating that he believes that Obama worked to undermine his presidency.”

Explained a commentary at RedState.

“As steam picks up around the dropped case of Gen. Flynn and the release of House Intelligence Committee transcripts that proved that there was no collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump, it would appear now that there’s strong evidence that former President Barack Obama was in on the coup against Trump during the election,” wrote Brandon Morse.

“As my colleague Elizabeth Vaughn highlighted, Sidney Powell, Flynn’s attorney, told Maria Bartiromo that she believes Obama is tied to the targeting of Flynn. The entire thing looks incredibly fishy and too many strings that tie all this together lead straight toward the Obama White House. As such, #ObamaGate was born on Twitter.”

Trending was inevitable.

“However, as the hashtag gained steam, Twitter began deleting tweets containing the hashtag. It soon became clear that the fix was happening and the hashtag was being suppressed. It would appear that #ObamaGate has surpassed 2.5 million twice but each time is knocked down again. As of right now, it doesn’t appear at all on the top 20 trending list.”

The commentary explained it shouldn’t surprise, since “Silicon Valley empires are known for manipulating their respective trending lists for political reasons. At this point, they don’t really feel any shame about it. It’s become a common practice as the leftist gatekeepers at Twitter and other sites see to it that anything that inconveniences the left doesn’t catch on too well.”

The Daily Mail wrote about how, “Several of Trump’s tweets claimed that Obama knew the details of a call between former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak in 2016 – at the center of what Trump calls the ‘Impeachment Scam.'”

The exact meaning of “ObamaGate” and what all might be involved wasn’t immediately clear.

“Trump also appears to link ‘Obamagate’ to the establishment of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, which was put in place by his own, politically appointed, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein after Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself,” the Mail said.

Several times in the past, Obama has openly criticized what has happened under the Trump administration, something retired presidents in the U.N. often avoid.

Explained RedState, “This hashtag, in particular, makes one of the left’s greatest heroes seem like a villain and as such would have to go. If public opinion would turn to demand investigations, it could jeopardize the Democrats’ chances in November, seeing as how Biden would be wrapped up in the investigation as well, further putting pressure on his already pressured campaign.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

