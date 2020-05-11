https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/boom-trump-unloads-obama-obamagate-makes-watergate-look-small-time-corrupt-administration-us-history-obamagate/

Last week the DOJ dropped its case against General Michael Flynn after new evidence revealed the DOJ and Mueller team were withholding Brady evidence in the case.

And on Thursday the DNI and House Intelligence Committee finally released the transcripts of 53 interviews during the Mueller investigation that revealed NOT ONE SINGLE Obama official had evidence or saw evidence that Trump colluded with Russia in any way.

Acting DNI Ric Grenell delivered a second set of documents to the DOJ in a satchel on Thursday that contain even more damning evidence on the Obama deep state corruption.

Deep State target and former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos announced over the weekend that what comes next “is going to rock the world.

You know what’s coming when even the hipsters at my local cafe in Los Angeles are openly discussing the “wiretaps by the last WH”. This news is going to rock the world. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 10, 2020

On Monday President Trump went after his predecessor — Barack Obama — for his historic corruption!

President Trump tweeted: “OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time!”

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

And then President Trump unloaded on the former president. “The most corrupt administration in US history.”

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

And it’s only Monday morning!

This week is going to be lit!

#Obamagate

