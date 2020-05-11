https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/jesse-watters-obamagate-frame-may-go-straight-top-video/

On Watters’ World over the weekend, host Jesse Watters dove into new revelations about the Russia collusion hoax of the 2016 election and the many connections to the Obama administration.

Watters did not shy away from the idea that this could go all the way to the top, meaning Obama himself.

It was an explosive monologue.

The Washington Examiner has details:

Fox’s Jesse Watters: Barr has documents that could show Obama’s ‘powerful connection’ to ‘Spygate’ Fox News host Jesse Watters said sources are telling him Attorney General William Barr has received “smoking gun” documents that will cast aspersions on the Russia investigation. In his opening monologue on Watters’ World, which was taped Friday but aired Saturday evening, the host said these records could reveal that former President Barack Obama had a significant role in the investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, which President Trump and his allies have deemed a “witch hunt.” “Sources are telling Watters’ World that Attorney General Bill Barr was just given a trove of smoking gun documents that could point directly at former President Barack Obama, revealing his powerful connection to ‘Spygate’ and the Russia hoax,” he said. Watters appeared to be referring to the “satchel” of documents Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry reported that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell delivered to the Justice Department last week, following the release of House Intelligence Committee witness transcripts showing Obama administration officials admitting they had no direct evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

See the video below:

“The Obama people got caught this week – and it looks like it goes straight to the top.” #WattersWords pic.twitter.com/hGOfBHYdv9 — Watters’ World (@WattersWorld) May 10, 2020

The term ObamaGate trended on Twitter over the weekend. Even Trump was talking about it:

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Because it was OBAMAGATE, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in U.S. history! https://t.co/PTzFvvITh3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

This could get very interesting, very quickly.

