Left-wing actor Jim Carrey painted a grim reaper giving President Donald Trump the middle finger to insinuate that the Angel of Death is “jealous” of the president and the Republican Party’s so-called “death count.”

“Grim reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” read a message at the bottom of Carrey’s painting, which was posted to Twitter without any further explanation on Monday.

The 58-year-old actor’s painting appeared to be referring to the deadly Chinese coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, proliferating around the world, spreading disease, crisis, and financial devastation to a plethora of countries, including the United States.

The Dumb and Dumber actor is no stranger to making bizarre anti-Trump and political paintings. But in January, Carrey swore that he would no longer be creating Trump-bashing cartoons.

“I basically didn’t bring that into 2020 with me,” insisted the Liar Liar actor. “That’s gone — pretty much, for the most part.”

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” he added. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.”

Carrey’s hiatus from untoward political art didn’t last long, though, as the actor was back to his old ways by March, with a cartoon accusing the president of potentially risking “countless lives to save his economic record.”

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

The cartoon — similar to the one Carrey posted on Monday — appeared to be in reference to President Trump’s desire to reopen America and get the people back to work in the wake of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.

Lockdown measures established in response to the Chinese coronavirus have already upended businesses across the country and have plunged millions of Americans into unemployment and financial devastation.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

