Members of the Obama administration and FBI officials knew there was no collusion between President Donald Trump, his 2016 campaign, and Russia from the beginning, but still dragged the country and the president’s administration into three and a half years of perpetuating the hoax, former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Monday.

“They knew there was no Russia collusion,” McFarland, who had served under Flynn, told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” adding that their distraction let China get stronger.

“They knew well before the Mueller investigation that there was no ‘there’ there,” she said. “They wanted to deflect attention [from] something very big. I don’t know what it was that they were trying to cover up, but they went to enormous lengths to cover it up. It’s very clear it wasn’t just a few rogue agents at the FBI. This is not done by some mid-level government official in the Justice Department or the FBI. It was the highest levels of the FBI.”

She said that she doesn’t know if the Obama administration and FBI leaders really had thought Flynn, a retired three-star general, had colluded with Russia, but she claimed that the investigation was a “plot from the very beginning.”

“You know, the last words that General Michael Flynn said to me the night he left the office in the West Wing on the night he had to resign?” McFarland said. “He said, ‘You know the irony? I joined the military to fight the Russians.'”

Last week, Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department dismissed the case against Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser. He had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversation with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but recently released documents revealed behavior by FBI agents that raised new questions about the investigation and Flynn’s questioning.

Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, told Fox Business Sunday that top officials framed her client and that President Barack Obama was involved.

