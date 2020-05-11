Downtown Los Angeles looking East from MacArthur Park during the coronavirus pandemic. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In Los Angeles County, life is a contradiction.

Trails, parks and golf courses reopened throughout the county Saturday, just in time for socially distant Mother’s Day celebrations. And in-person purchases, albeit curbside, were once again available at clothing stores, bookstores, flower shops and other businesses previously deemed nonessential.

The reopening of the economy might be a hopeful indication of improvement in the fight against the coronavirus were it not for the fact that the COVID-19 death toll and confirmed case count of coronavirus infections continue to rise in the county.

L.A. County health officials on Monday confirmed 39 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 591 new cases. There have been 32,258 known infections in the county. Roughly 240,000 of 10 million residents have been tested, officials said.

The growing number of confirmed cases includes 134 pregnant women. There have been 29 live births among women who tested positive, Public Health director Barbara Ferrer said. Twenty-four infants were tested at birth, including one set of twins, and none tested positive for infection.

There have also been 3,614 healthcare workers and first responders who have contracted the illness, Ferrer said. Twenty healthcare workers have died, including 14 who worked in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities.

“It’s safer to stay at home. COVID-19 has not changed,” Ferrer told residents Monday, reminding the public that the virus remains easily transmissible and reiterating a warning that she and Gov. Gavin Newsom have maintained in recent weeks while preparing to slowly ease stay-at-home restrictions.

Ferrer reminded residents to maintain social distancing practices, wear face coverings while in public spaces and to regularly wash their hands.

“This is our new normal. It will go on for a while.”

As some businesses resumed operations with curbside service and trailheads and parks welcomed visitors over the weekend, crowds did not storm the newly opened areas, Ferrer said. But of 410 reopened businesses that were surveyed, 162 were found to be in violation, and some were instructed to close.

More than 70% of the state’s economy has reopened with modifications, Newsom said Monday. The governor also noted that while there are signs of progress, such as a modest decrease in individuals currently in intensive care, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

“We’re still seeing lives lost from this pandemic,” he said. “It is absolutely incumbent on all of us to be thoughtful and judicious as we move into this next phase.”

Nearly 68,000 individuals have been confirmed to be infected by the virus throughout the state, and more than 2,700 people have died. L.A. County accounts for more than half of all deaths and nearly half of the cases in California.

Researchers now predict that California could see more than 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths by the end of August, up about 1,420 from projections released May 4.

As officials continue to instruct the public to wear face masks as protection against spreading the virus and to keep six feet away from others, protests against restrictions continue in some parts of the state.

In Huntington Beach, where beaches have been reopened with modifications, roughly 1,500 people gathered Saturday and held signs reading “Reopen.” The protesters called for the reopening of the state and the elimination of social-distancing precautions. It was the second demonstration there in a little over a week.

In Riverside County, officials voted Friday to rescind the county’s stay-at-home orders that went beyond Newson’s mandates, which are now entering their eighth week. Among the county’s decisions was to eliminate a requirement to wear face coverings, one of the first implemented in California.

Meanwhile, L.A. County officials continue to grapple with how to best lift restrictions in order to restore the economy, while ensuring that in doing so, progress in slowing the spread of the disease will not be undone by a resurgence in activity.