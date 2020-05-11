https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftist-writer-wishes-death-from-virus-on-trump-aide-stephen-miller-cruz-fires-back-twisted-and-sick

On Friday, in a piece for the leftist women’s magazine Jezebel, titled, “I Will Personally Be Thrilled If Stephen Miller Dies Of COVID-19,” leftist writer Molly Osberg issued her apparent death wish for Miller, whom she calls, “the architect of the White House’s arcane immigration policy.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), disgusted with the piece, fired back on Twitter, “This is sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate.”

This is sick and twisted. Political disagreements are fine, but—especially in a time of crisis—we need more love in the world and less hate. #OneAmerica https://t.co/XodXR0bURV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2020

Osberg started by noting that Miller’s wife Katie, Vice President Pence’s press secretary, had tested positive for the coronavirus, as Politico reported:

Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to two people with knowledge of Miller’s diagnosis. Miller’s positive diagnosis for Covid-19 puts the potential threat of the infection squarely into the president’s inner circle. Miller serves as the vice president’s top spokesperson, traveling with him frequently and attending meetings by his side. She is also married to another top White House aide and senior adviser, Stephen Miller, who writes the majority of Trump’s speeches and spends copious amounts of time around the president, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Osberg continued, “ … while I am generally loathe to wish physical harm on those I disagree with, and while I do wish Katie a speedy recovery, I’m comfortable shedding whatever objectivity I have here to say I desperately hope Stephen Miller contracts covid-19.”

Osberg then cited her reasons for wishing Miller would die:

This is the man who has spent his entire life pursuing the idea that America’s diversity is a disease; who laundered white nationalist talking points first through right-wing blogs and then wrote them into the now-President’s campaign speeches; who has been “obsessed” with the idea of “consequences” for immigrants; who “actually enjoys seeing those pictures at the border.” This is the person who relentlessly hammered the idea that the only punishment of consequence was to treat children as poorly as the law could possibly allow. If thousands of Americans, the vast majority of them black and Latinx, are going to die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should absolutely get it too.

Osberg does seem to have a penchant for extremes; witness her writing about monogamy in 2016: “But it’s worth asking why, through so many massive upheavals in the way Americans think about their erotic inclinations and domestic lives, monogamy has remained the highest virtue, our default setting, or at least a rule one grudgingly must follow.”

Osberg’s Miller piece triggered more criticism:

Leftists want you dead or enslaved. https://t.co/hW8Kp40flW — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 11, 2020

This is how many members of the media feel about Trump supporters — but they rarely come right out and say it! pic.twitter.com/4aDTRD9O4Y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 11, 2020

After criticism of her Miller piece erupted, Osberg responded on Twitter, “always invigorating to see complaints about the rude tone of a blog come in the form of significantly ruder directives to choke, kill oneself, etc.”

always invigorating to see complaints about the rude tone of a blog come in the form of significantly ruder directives to choke, kill oneself, etc — Molly Osberg (@molly__o) May 11, 2020

She continued, “it’s okay to be mean to people who enjoy inflicting pain, and saying mean things about them is not “the same” as being the cause of well-documented material suffering for an entire group of people.”

it’s okay to be mean to people who enjoy inflicting pain, and saying mean things about them is not “the same” as being the cause of well-documented material suffering for an entire group of people — Molly Osberg (@molly__o) May 11, 2020

