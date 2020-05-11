https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/05/11/mccarthy-surprises-levin-says-pelosi-has-blocked-bipartisan-china-investigation-committee-n389817

Mark Levin interviewed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the May 10 episode of Life, Liberty, and Levin. McCarthy revealed to Levin that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agreed in February to convene a bipartisan committee to look into the dealings of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and then withdrew the offer. Levin seemed genuinely taken aback at the revelation, considering everything that China has unleashed on the world just this year, culminating with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy dropped the bombshell towards the end of the first segment. After reciting a long list of questionable actions by the CCP, including the lying about coronavirus that directly led to deaths of Americans, he said,

I did get Nancy Pelosi to agree to do this. But just before we went to announce the names, she backtracked in February. So I’ve gone forward and put our own task force together and welcomed Democrats to join with us. This is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue, for the next century. And she’s not willing to do that, because she’s only focused on trying to impeach the President and make everything political. There comes a moment in time when even the most political person should put people before politics.

Levin seemed genuinely shocked:

You are telling me and the American people that after agreeing to it, she backed out on having a bipartisan committee to investigate China’s activities militarily, in terms of stealing our intelligence and in every other way, and the Speaker of the House now refuses to participate? Is that what you’re saying?

McCarthy responded, “That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

He then referenced a column in the Washington Post by Josh Rogin detailing the new task force:

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a national strategy to deal with China. But the fact that the two political parties can’t get together is an ominous sign that partisan politics is prevailing over our national interest, which plays directly into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party. “All these issues existed prior to the virus and they just continue to grow in importance,” McCarthy told me during an interview. “The rest of America and the rest of the world has woken up to this and now we’ve got to do something about it.” Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the ranking Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, will serve as chairman. Its members will include several young Republicans who have been active on the China issue, including Reps. Mike Gallagher (Wis.), Jim Banks (Ind.), Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Elise Stefanik (N.Y.). The original plan was to include a group of Democrats, as well. But the day before the original launch plan in February, the Democrats withdrew without explanation. McCarthy said Democrats were welcome to rejoin the project, but that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the urgency for Congress to get its act together on China.

Saying that the investigations are more important today than a year ago, McCarthy provided more detail on bad actions by the CCP:

What did China do during this Wuhan crisis? They stopped domestic flights from Wuhan to Beijing, but they allowed the international flights to go around the world. What about their influence with the World Health Organization, to lie to the rest of the world? Thankfully, we have President Trump, who went against that information and stopped those flights from coming in to America back in January. That saved many, many lives for us. But now we have a situation, knowing the deception of China, the Speaker knows this, and now she’s denying it.

Kevin McCarthy hasn’t always been the most reliably conservative vote in the Republican caucus, but he’s exactly right here. Now is not the time for domestic politics to get in the way of investigating the massive international threat posed by the CCP.

