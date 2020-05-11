https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/mexico-demands-investigation-notorious-obama-scheme/

The president of Mexico wants an apology and information from the United States regarding the Obama administration, gun-running program that put exotic weapons in the hands of Mexican drug cartels.

The plan was to trace the weapons to the cartels to bring charges. But the Obama administration operation lost track of most of the guns.

The Blaze reported President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to prevent the same thing from happening again.

“What seems serious to me is that a violation of our sovereignty was carried out, a secret operation, and that Mexicans were killed with these weapons,” Obrador said Friday. “How could this be? A government that invades in this way, that flagrantly violates sovereignty, international laws. We have to shine light on this so that an action of this type will never be carried out again.”

TRENDING: Limbaugh hammers Obama for ‘directing’ collusion coup to oust Trump

He said his government is sending a diplomatic note to bureaucrats in Washington demanding information.

The Blaze explained: “Operation Fast and Furious was a strategy created to assist the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to combat Mexican drug cartels. Between 2009 and 2011, the Phoenix Field Division of the ATF would allow and track the illegal sale of approximately 2,000 firearms worth roughly $1.5 million. The weapons from Operation Fast and Furious would end up being used to kill hundreds of Mexicans and at least one American, U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010.”

Obrador charged that people in the Central Intelligence Agency, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration need to be investigated for potentially having cooperated with Genaro Garcia Luna, a former government official in Mexico who was arrested last year on drug trafficking and bribery counts.

BizPacReview commented, “What could be a bad month may get worse.”

Obama’s name is “beginning to creep up more and more when it comes to co-conspirators at the highest levels of his administration trying to take out President Donald Trump”

“With the stroke of a pen, Obama may have thought he stymied any real digging into the gun-running operation known as ‘Fast and Furious,’ but not so fast. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador not only wants an apology from the United States, he’s also looking for answers to a lot of questions about the Obama-era operation,” BizPacReview said.

Obama previously exerted executive privilege to withhold Justice Department documents related to Operation Fast and Furious ahead of then-Attorney General Eric Holder being held in contempt of Congress for not releasing the documents.

WND columnist Rachel Alexander recalled that under the Obama administration program, the “ATF arranged for straw buyers to purchase guns from American gun stores and transfer them to arms traffickers who would give them to drug cartels in Mexico. Ostensibly, the ATF would then track down the cartels. But they lost track of the guns, and some were used to kill Americans.”

The program drew attention in 2010 after Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was murdered by drug cartel operatives.

“Guns transferred to Mexico from Fast and Furious were used to kill him. But the government has refused to provide the Terry family with full details of what happened, including Terry’s last emails. According to his brother Paul Terry, the family has a lawsuit against the government that has been ongoing for years.”

She said the government also abused gun store owners in its process of supplying guns to the cartels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

