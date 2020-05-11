https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michigan-judge-barbershop-covid/2020/05/11/id/967028

A Michigan Circuit Court judge on Monday turned down a request by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to sign a temporary restraining order against the owner of a barbershop.

Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty Shop in Owosso reopened on May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order. He faces a fine of more than $1,000 and is set to be arraigned on June 23, according to the Lansing State Journal.

The Attorney General’s office in a statement said judge Matthew Stewart wouldn’t sign the request before holding a hearing.

“The Court wanted to provide Mr. Manke with an opportunity for a hearing on the request for an injunction, despite the clear public health dangers that continued operation of his business creates,” spokesman Ryan Jarvi wrote in a statement.

Manke told the State Journal he would “stay open til Jesus comes.”

Stephen Kallman, one of Manke’s attorneys, said the next step is in the hands of the AG.

“The next step now would depend on if the “(Attorney General) appeals or not,” said Kallman. “I don’t know if they’re going to, but for our point of view, the next step is two criminal charges pending against him in district court for misdemeanors.”

