https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mnuchin-musk-california-tesla/2020/05/11/id/966920

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he agrees with Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk that California should find a way to allow the automaker’s plant to reopen as soon as possible amid coronavirus restrictions that have shuttered businesses.

“He’s one of the biggest employers and manufacturers in California and California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely,” Mnuchin said in on CNBC.

If California doesn’t fix problems it is “going to find, as he’s threatened, he’s moving his production to another state.”

Tesla (TSLA) sued the county blocking its car plant from reopening, with Musk calling the local health officer — a former infectious diseases professor with a master’s degree in public health — “unelected & ignorant.” He threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters out of California, warning that all its manufacturing may leave the state, too.

The weekend flare-up was without precedent in the three months since the first confirmed Covid-19 death in the U.S. — a resident of Santa Clara County, home to Tesla’s headquarters and neighbor to its factory in Fremont, California. As the nation’s death toll approaches 80,000, Musk has emerged as arguably the loudest voice in corporate America advocating for the economy to reopen.

No carmaker other than Tesla has publicly attacked local health officials or threatened states over shelter-in-place measures that virtually wiped out North American vehicle production for more than a month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

