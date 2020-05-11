https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/extreme-covid-19-cases-can-treated-standard-techniques/

(STUDY FINDS) — BOSTON — As scientists race to find a suitable treatment for COVID-19, many doctors are tempted to try using novel therapies to treat their most critically ill patients. Clinicians from Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston report that existing therapies for the most severe COVID-19 symptoms are sufficient for treating even the sickest of COVID-19 patients.

The authors of the study are concerned that doctors worldwide are relying on treatment strategies that haven’t been thoroughly investigated for treating their patients that are infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus. The research team, led by C. Corey Hardin, MD, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mass General and Harvard Medical School, thoroughly examined the medical records of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients at the two hospitals.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

