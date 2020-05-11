https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/nasdaq-jumps-6th-day-longest-winning-streak-year/

(CNBC) — The Nasdaq Composite climbed for a sixth straight session on Monday as shares of major technology companies resumed their rally. The strength in big tech also lifted the S&P 500 into the green from losses earlier in the session.

The tech-heavy index traded 1.1% higher and was headed for its sixth straight positive session, its longest winning streak since an 11-day run back in December. Earlier in the day, the tech-heavy average fell 0.8%. For the year, the Nasdaq was up about 3% and traded about 6% below a record set in February.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% after falling as much as 0.9% to start the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded about 20 points lower after dropping more than 200 points.

