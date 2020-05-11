https://www.theblaze.com/news/nbc-news-admits-cut-barr-interview

NBC News admitted wrongdoing on Sunday after the network’s Sunday show, “Meet the Press,” was caught presenting a deceptively edited clip of Attorney General William Barr.

“Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error,” the official “Meet the Press” Twitter account said.

In a recent interview with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, Barr was asked how he thought history would look back on the Justice Department’s decision to drop its Michael Flynn case.

“Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history,” Barr responded. “But I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

However, on “Meet the Press” Sunday, host Chuck Todd only played the first part of Barr’s response, slamming him for “cynicism,” not mentioning “the rule of law,” and “almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”

But as Barr’s full quote shows, Todd was not being honest.

The dishonest reporting elicited a stern rebuke from the Justice Department.

“Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview,” DOJ spokewoman Kerri Kupec wrote on Twitter.

NBC, however, did not give an on-air apology to Barr or the Justice Department.

