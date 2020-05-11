https://www.dailywire.com/news/never-trump-leader-bill-kristol-envisions-president-pelosi

Former conservative William Kristol envisions a scenario in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slips into the presidency.

Kristol, the founder and editor-at-large of the now-defunct political magazine The Weekly Standard, thinks the coronavirus will take out President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, opening the door to the next person in the line of succession, the 80-year-old California Democrat.

In a post on Twitter, Kristol wrote:

Straightforward from here: * President Trump has to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus, can’t fulfill duties of presidency in quarantine, steps down. * VP Pence has to self-quarantine, can’t fulfill duties of vice presidency, steps down. * President Pelosi.

Yes, Kristol is hoping that America’s president and vice president get so sick they have to leave office, and he’s hoping Pelosi gets to take over, so much does he hate Trump.

White House aides have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and Pence’s press secretary has tested positive for the virus, a spokesman said Sunday. Pence will be working from home for a while, although he is not under an official quarantine.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

Three other top health officials have also announced they will self-quarantine after interacting with Pence’s press secretary.

Food and Drug Administration Administrator Stephen Hahn and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield both plan to self-quarantine, according to their offices. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) also said he will go into a form of “modified” self-quarantine.

In 2016, Kristol sought out a third-party candidate in hopes of splitting the vote and knocking out Trump — preferring Hillary Clinton in the White House (for some reason). Instead, Clinton got crushed.

After Trump won, Kristol has spent the last three years hyping the president’s alleged Russia collusion (although that didn’t work out too well, either).

In February, Kristol wrote on Twitter that until Trump is out of office, he considers himself a Democrat.

“Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now,” he wrote.

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

“I’m very honestly just agnostic about what the future looks like,” he says. “I do think in the short term, I think a second term of Donald Trump is very dangerous,” Krostol said, according to WBUR-TV.

“Trump has to be defeated,” he said. “Even then, I think I’m much more pessimistic than I was a couple of years ago that it would be easy or even possible to get beyond Trump.”

