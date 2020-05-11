https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/borders-are-not-racist-2645972454
Imagine a world in which borders are no longer a thing, and foreign nationals are digitally tagged and tracked through an X-ray gate that sits at the phantom-border edge between the United States and Mexico?
Why? Because apparently, an X-ray gate is superior to the idea of building a border wall.
Are you confused yet? Let me explain.
In this Crowder Classic, a young man with aspirations of becoming the future governor of New Mexico tried to change Crowder’s mind about building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The nice gentleman began by asserting his belief that over the next five to 10 years, borders, in general, would become a thing of the past.
He later tried to flesh out an idea that would eliminate that mean old border wall and replacing it with a kind and not racist X-ray border gate that would scan digitally tagged humans as they enter the United States.
As you watch, I dare you not to get uncomfortable. Ready. Go!…”
[embedded content]
The “Scientifical X-Ray Border”: Change My Mind Flashback! | Crowder Classics
