New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said many times during a presser that the Coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, is a “European virus.”

“When we started this…yes we have more cases than anyone else — yes, we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it…” Cuomo said.

The media has yet to call out this charlatan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now describing the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China as a “European virus.” He said this in today’s presser multiple times. Last month he lavished praise on the Chinese government for their efforts in combatting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fTSLFRVBqr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2020

Governor Cuomo previously lavished praises on China and thanked the Chinese Communist government for donating 1,000 ventilators.

We finally got some good news today. The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in JFK today. I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation and Consul General Huang. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

Because we don’t have a media, Cuomo has gotten away with thanking the CCP after they lied about the Coronavirus outbreak which led to thousands of deaths in New York (and the US), and blaming Europe.

Andrew Cuomo also required COVID-19 patients to be sent back to nursing homes resulting in thousands of deaths.

Cuomo over the weekend finally reversed his nursing home directive after thousands of elderly residents died from the Coronavirus.

If we had an honest media, Cuomo’s career would be over.

