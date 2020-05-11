http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oQQjHjwJa9g/

THE White House coronavirus outbreak is far worse than the public is being told and Trump is “spooked” by the spread, a White House correspondent revealed on Sunday.

Reports suggest the spread in the West Wing is more rampant than first feared and a high ranking official may have contracted the virus.

Fauci will be going into ‘modified quarantine’ due to his ‘low risk’ exposure to an infected personCredit: AFP or licensors

The president has become increasingly isolated as more White House workers are struck down with the virusCredit: The Mega Agency

Correspondent April Ryan tweeted: “I’m hearing on good authority that #coronavirus is more rampant in the #WhiteHouse than the public is being told.

“A very high-ranking individual may have also been impacted!”

Members of the president’s COVID-19 task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, are currently quarantining after coming into contact with an infected White House aide.

CDC director Dr Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn are also in quarantine.

The news comes as:

An isolated Trump is said to be “spooked” that the virus has made it to the White House after Mike Pence‘s press secretary Katie Miller was diagnosed, reports The Guardian.

On Sunday, Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economic adviser, admitted on Face the Nation, “it is scary to go to work.”

“I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing,” Hassett said. “It’s a crowded place. It’s, you know, it’s a little bit risky. But you have to do it because you have to serve your country.”

Pence won’t be self-isolating despite his exposure to his infected press secretaryCredit: AP:Associated Press

Redfield is going into 14-day quarantineCredit: AP:Associated Press

Trump has refused to wear a face covering despite his exposure to two White House workers who tested positive, including Miller — who is married to top aide Stephen Miller — and a valet who served the president his food without wearing a mask.

The New York Times reported that Trump was “annoyed to learn that Ms Miller tested positive and has been growing irritated with people getting too close to him.”

Likewise, Pence confirmed he would not be isolating after Miller fell ill because he “has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” reports the Times.

Fauci, Redfield, and Hahn are due to testify at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday and will be permitted to do so via video link — a one-off exception to the administration’s policies.

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, the Republican chair of this committee, will do the same from his 14-day quarantine after a staff member in his office also tested positive.

The news comes as Ivanka Trump’s assistant tested positive for the rapidly spreading disease.

White House staff received a memo on Friday titled, “Strong Precautions We Are Taking.”

Eleven secret service agents have also tested positive, while 23 have recovered, and 60 are currently self-quarantining, reports say.

Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA, is also self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-19-positive stafferCredit: Alamy Live News

Several members of the coronavirus task force have been forced to self-isolateCredit: AP:Associated Press

The infection rate in the White House is reportedly a lot more rampant than the public realizeCredit: AP:Associated Press

Trump is said to be ‘irritated’ by the number of diagnosesCredit: Reuters

Dr Fauci in ‘modified quarantine’ after White House infection

