http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VsRXnIaUByw/

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft will auction his Super Bowl LI ring to benefit a charity that feeds needy Americans.

“What could I do that would be special? I’ve been thinking about it for weeks,” Kraft said in a video posted to ESPN’s Twitter feed. “I finally thought about our experience in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons. We were down 28-3 [in the third quarter] and had 99.6% [odds] to lose. And we came back, and we won.

“And I thought about what is going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers. So I thought it would be good to give this ring, our fifth Super Bowl win, because it showed how we came back,” Kraft added.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is going all in by offering up his Super Bowl LI ring for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/tbHpbxTePN pic.twitter.com/IAP4NDxBaJ — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2020

“We’re the greatest country in the world, with the greatest people, who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest times. So I want to give this ring to someone who will be worthy enough to bid it up, so we can get meals to all these people who are hurting badly at this time.,” Kraft concluded.

Kraft also promised to pick up the winning bidder in a team car if they are in Massachusetts or fly them to Boston on a team jet if they are elsewhere in the country to pick up their ring directly from Kraft himself.

The auction of the ring will benefit the All In Challenge, a charity started by Michael Rubin to help alleviate food insecurity in America. Rubin is the chief of Fanatics, one of the world’s biggest online retailers of licensed sports merchandise. So far, Rubin has raised more than $38 million for his All-In Challenge.

Super Bowl rings do not often come up for a legal sale, and bidding has already leaped to well over $500,000 since Kraft put the bling on the auction block. The auction will end on May 14.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

