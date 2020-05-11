https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-affiliated-pac-goes-all-in-on-2020-will-spend-18-million-on-anti-trump-ads

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t just intend to face off with Republicans on the floor of Congress, her affiliated super PAC, the House Majority PAC, is looking to launch an all-out assault on President Donald Trump in the fall, according to Politico.

House Majority PAC has allocated a whopping $18 million in “broadcast, cable and radio ads and is spread across 20 markets,” concentrating its influence in New York and Los Angeles markets, which encompass large swaths of both New York state and California — two areas where Democrats are running into a surprising amount of trouble, particularly in House races.

“House Majority PAC is committed to ensuring we have the resources we need to protect and expand the Democratic majority across the map, from rural areas to America’s largest cities,” the group’s executive director told Politico.

“The largest buys include $3.1 million in the New York City market, where Democrats will need to defend Reps. Antonio Delgado and Max Rose,” Politico added, “and $3.25 million in the Los Angeles market, which covers seats held by Democratic Reps. Harley Rouda, Gil Cisneros, and Katie Porter, and the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill that will be filled this week in a hotly contested special election.”

Overall, the House Majority PAC is expected to spend more than $50 million in the runup to the November elections. And by starting early, Pelosi and the HMP circumvent the risks associated with waiting until former Vice President Joe Biden launches his own campaign.

The spend provides some insight into Pelosi’s strategy and Democrats’ chances of keeping the House. So far, the Democrats say they’re aiming to control both the House and Senate, though the latter is a long shot. Whether Pelosi remains Speaker hinges largely on Biden, who will lead the ticket, and whomever he chooses for his own running mate.

Right now, Biden is running ahead in most major polls nationally, but that lead has started to shrink in recent weeks, as Biden has faded from headlines. Last week, Biden’s national average lead declined from seven points to just three points — within the margin of error in most major polls — potentially because of problematic headlines, investigating whether Biden sexually assaulted a former staffer named Tara Reade, who worked in his offices in the mid-1990s.

The concern among Democrats seems to be whether Biden can maintain his lead when the 2020 presidential campaign begins in earnest. At this point, President Donald Trump is dominating the media landscape and Biden, forced to “social distance” because of the coronavirus, can only hold livestream events and Zoom fundraisers — no in-person appearances. That means most of the fluctuation in support happens on Trump’s end, with Biden reaping the rewards.

When Biden surfaces for the debates, the landscape changes, particularly with debates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

