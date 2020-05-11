https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pennsylvania-governor-wolf-threatens-pull-funding-counties-re-open-orders/

Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania, is popping his lid at the notion that counties are planning on opening up without his approval and in defiance of his orders. In the minds of the democrats, only they are allowed to decree when businesses are allowed to operate. In fact, Governor Wolf is vowing to withhold funding from these counties.

Wolf is somehow framing this as an act of “surrender” and “cowardice.” Because somehow in the minds of the democrats it’s brave to stay quarantined in your own home.

The Franklin County Journal reports:

The revolt by a dozen or more Pennsylvania counties who are opening up their businesses against the dictatorial edicts of Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has apparently thrown him into a blind rage, which was further exacerbated by a Tweet from President Trump in support of Pennsylvania patriots and a news conference by State Senator and gubernatorial aspirant Doug Mastriano, in which he called for the resignation of the incompetent Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Wolf attacked business owners who reopen from coronavirus shutdowns before they are allowed and the politicians who have encouraged them, calling them “cowardly”, threatening serious consequences to both groups. Wolf said he would revoke state licenses for businesses that open early and stop some state funding to county governments, saying businesses that open before the state allows could lose licenses that are required to operate, including liquor licenses, health certificates and certificates of occupancy. “These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war that Pennsylvanians are winning and must win,” said Wolf, seemingly angry at times, at a press briefing. Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman stated that companies that ignore Wolf’s edicts could be jeopardizing their insurance coverage and putting themselves at risk of having their claims denied, adding that many policies have provisions that exclude coverage stemming from “illegal acts or conduct,” and could result in denied claims for property damage, protection from liability and other hazards should a business decide to reopen in violation of Wolf’s order.

State Senator Doug Mastriano’s tweets?

I formally requested the resignation of PA Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine during a Monday morning press conference, citing ongoing flaws with the COVID-19 emergency declaration and mitigation efforts. @PASenateGOP https://t.co/ObSN7VCJaA pic.twitter.com/QZSoBcVOUL — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) May 11, 2020

I have been pointing out the inconsistencies with the Wolf Administration since Day One. @Marc_Pasemko6 pic.twitter.com/BkinkUgNMO — Senator Doug Mastriano (@SenMastriano) May 12, 2020

WGAL adds:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a warning Monday about the consequences for counties and businesses that plan to reopen in defiance of his shutdown order. During a news conference, Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to stay the course in the fight against the coronavirus. He said reopening early is a cowardly act. “Over this past weekend, some have decided to surrender to this enemy. These are politicians who were elected to serve their fellow citizens. Others are business owners who have chosen to serve their customers by putting them in harm’s way. These folks are choosing to desert in the face of the enemy, in the middle of a war that we Pennsylvanians are winning and that we must win,” Wolf said. Wolf said reopening decisions are based on the advice of scientists, medical professionals, and the state’s epidemiologists. Case counts, modeling, geographic location, contact tracing and testing capabilities are taken into account, Wolf said. Each county is considered individually before it is placed in the red, yellow or green phases. “I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community. So, I must and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state,” Wolf said.

