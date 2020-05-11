https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-tanzania-didnt-trust-sent-samples-sheep-goats-bunny-trees-fruit-car-oil-covid-testing-results/

The President of Tanzania John Magufuli did not trust the World Health Organization or their coronavirus testing.

President Magufuli is also a chemist.

So President Magufuli submitted several samples to the WHO for testing.

President Magufuli: We took samples from goats. We sent samples from sheeps. We took samples from pawpaws. We sent samples from car oil. And we took samples from other different things. And we took the samples to the laboratory without them knowing. And we even named all the samples. Like the sample of car oil. We named it Jabil Hamza, 30 years old, male. The results came back negative. When we took a sample from a Jackfruit (Durian) we named it Sarah Samuel, 45 years old, female. The results came back inconclusive. When we took samples from a Pawpaw we named it Elizabeth Ane, 26 years old, female. The result from the Pawpaw came back positive that it has corona. That means the liquid from a pawpaw is positive. We took samples from (a bird) called Kware. The results came back positive. We took samples from a rabbit. The results came back undeterminent. We took samples from a goat and the results came back positive. We took samples from a sheep and it came back negative and so on and so on. And so now you see this you have taken samples and the results come back positive and they have the corona. That means all the pawpaws should be in isolation also… The goat should be in isolation also.

Pure genius.

This video is incredible.

TRENDING: “There Is Nothing from the CDC I Can Trust!” – Dr. Birx Tells Off CDC Director, Claims COVID-19 Mortality Rate Inflated By as Much as 25%!

The president of Tanzania didn’t trust the World Health Organization, so he had fake test samples sent to labs. He took samples from papaya fruits, sheep, goats, and other things. They all came back positive for corona virus. pic.twitter.com/Sqbn3aeW9Q — sab (@sab43386280) May 9, 2020

Via Ned Nikolov.

This is quite funny and insightful at the same time, since it demonstrates how UNRELIABLE the WHO tests for #COVID19 are… Presidents of some undeveloped countries appear to have more commonsense & healthy skepticism than those of developed countries. 😃 https://t.co/RSZc9HnM0s — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) May 11, 2020

