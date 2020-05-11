https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-ends-briefing-after-nasty-question

President Donald Trump walked out on his media briefing on Monday after reporters implied that he was answering a question about the coronavirus in a racist manner.

The interaction followed upon a question from Weijia Jiang from CBS News. Jiang is an Asian American.

“You have said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter, why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we are still seeing more cases?” Jiang asked.

“Well they’re losing their lives every day in the world, maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” the president responded.

“Don’t ask me, ask China that question OK? When you ask them that question you may get a very unusual answer!” he added.

The president tried to take another question, but Jiang interrupted.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically,” she asked, “that I should ask China?”

“I’m telling you! I’m not saying it specifically to anybody, I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump replied.

“It’s not a nasty question!” she interjected.

Trump then pointed to Kaitlin Collins from CNN News, but she also got into an argument with the president. He then announced that he briefing was over and walked away abruptly.

This is not the first time the president has argued with the CBS News reporter. In April he told her that she should be ashamed of herself for asking what he called a “nasty” question about Jared Kushner, his son-in-law.

‘Stop dividing our nation’

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu from California pressed the racist narrative against Trump in a tweet about the verbal altercation.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump: Asian Americans are Americans. Some of us served on active duty in the U.S. military,” Lieu tweeted.

“Some are on the frontlines fighting this pandemic as paramedics and health care workers. Some are reporters like @weijia. Stop dividing our nation,” he added.

Here’s the video of the contentious exchange:

[embedded content]

Trump tells CBS News reporter to “ask China” about deaths and abruptly end briefing



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

