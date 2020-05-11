https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-asked-obamagate-goes-off-slams-wapo-hack-know-crime-crime-obvious-everybody-video/

On Monday during his press conference in the Rose Garden on the coronavirus pandemic President Trump was asked about his weekend tweets on Obamagate.

President Trump unloaded!

Justice is coming.

WaPo reporter Philip Rucker: Mr President in one of your Mother’s Day tweets you appeared to accuse President Obama of one of the biggest political crime in American history by far. Those were your words. What crime exactly are you accusing President Obama of committing and do you believe the Justice Department should prosecute him?

President Trump: Obamagate. It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on since before I even got elected. And it’s a disgrace that it happened and it’s gone on. And if you look now at all of this information that’s being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning. Some terrible things happened and it should never be allowed to happen in our country again. And you’ll be seeing what’s going on in the coming weeks but I wish you’re write honestly about it but unfortunately you choose not to do so.

Reporter: What is the crime?

President Trump: You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody.