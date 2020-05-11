https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-calls-chuck-todd-fired-meet-press-airs-deceptive-video-ag-barr/

President Trump called for NBC to fire Meet the Press host Chuck Todd Sunday night after Todd used a deceptively edited video clip of Attorney General William Barr to smear Barr about his decision to drop the Justice Department case against former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.). Trump copied FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on his tweet.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC”

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED by “Concast” (NBC) for this fraud. He knew exactly what he was doing. Public Airwaves = Fake News! @AjitPaiFCC @FCC https://t.co/fLTDhjMXo4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Todd used a deceptively edited video clip from Barr’s interview Friday with CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge about the Flynn case. Barr was asked how history would judge his decision to drop the charge of lying to the FBI that Flynn had pled guilty to. Barr mused that history is written by the winners but expressed his belief “a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and it undid what was an injustice.”

TRENDING: NOW WE KNOW: John Podesta Admits in Testimony Both DNC and Hillary Campaign Split the Cost for Bogus Trump-Russia Dossier That Launched the Coup

Todd aired a video clip of Barr’s answer that cut off the part where he spoke about the rule of law. Todd set up the hit job by saying to panelist Peggy Noonan, “Uh, you brought up Bill Barr, Peggy Noonan. I want you to listen to this Bill Barr answer to a question, ‘what will history say about this?’. Wait til you hear this answer. Take a listen.”

After showing the deceptively edited clip, Todd said, “I was struck, Peggy, by the cynicism of the answer. It’s a correct answer. But he’s the attorney general. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this a political job.”

Todd’s maliciously deceptive video edit was illustrated by the Daily Caller’s Greg Price.

Today on Meet The Press, @chucktodd wildly took context out of an answer AG Bill Barr gave about his decision to drop the case into Gen. Michael Flynn. I cut Todd’s segment along with Barr’s full answer together. Look at how blatantly dishonest this is. pic.twitter.com/tODOEwL48V — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2020

Todd’s lie was called out by DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec and later by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview.”

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

“The completely dishonest editing by Chuck Todd on Meet the Press is exposed below. Attorney General Bill Barr DID “make the case” that he was upholding the rule of law, but Todd uses deceptive editing to leave that part out.”

The completely dishonest editing by Chuck Todd on Meet the Press is exposed below. Attorney General Bill Barr DID “make the case” that he was upholding the rule of law, but Todd uses deceptive editing to leave that part out. WATCH ⬇️ https://t.co/ssOfKI4lNy — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) May 10, 2020

Meet the Press tweeted a statement to Kupec Sunday night that called the edit ‘inadvertent’, “You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error.”

You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

Chuck Todd has not posted a comment as of this writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

