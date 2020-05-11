https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-collins-flynn/2020/05/11/id/966951

Former President Barack Obama and the highest levels of his administration had a pattern of targeting members of President Donald Trump’s administration, and Obama should stick to his retirement rather than making comments, Rep. Doug Collins said Monday.

“President Obama, I think, needs to stick more to retirement than, I think, commenting on stuff that happened in his own administration,” the Georgia Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Last week, Obama told allies in a private phone conference that the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is “chaotic,” while complaining that the “rule of law” had been put in danger when the Justice Department dropped charges against Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

In the call, which was leaked to Yahoo! News, Obama said the news has been “downplayed” about the dropped charges and noted that there is “no “precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free.”

Instead, Collins said the FBI had acted wrongly during its investigation of Flynn on accusations that the retired general had lied about his communications with a Russian ambassador.

But Collins said the DOJ corrected the problem and that Flynn was “unfairly targeted.”

“They did not like Donald Trump and they did everything they possibly could to get at him,” said Collins. “If they had to go through and destroy a life like General Flynn, they had no problems with it, and that is just disgusting in America.”

