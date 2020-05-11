https://www.theblaze.com/news/report-richard-grenell-has-declassified-list-of-obama-officials-who-unmasked-flynn

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of names purportedly containing the ex-Obama administration officials linked to the “unmasking” of Gen. Michael Flynn “in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition,” ABC News first reported Monday.

What are the details?

ABC News cited an unnamed senior U.S. official who told the network that Grenell had the list with him during a visit to the Department of Justice during a visit last week.

The outlet noted that “Grenell’s visit came the same week that Attorney General William Barr moved to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn following his guilty plea for lying to the FBI about his conversations with [former Russian ambassador Sergey] Kislyak.”

The Daily Wire reported that a source informed them “that the list has already been declassified and now it’s on Attorney General William Barr to release the list.”

The Daily Caller explained:

Unmasking refers to a process where top U.S. officials can request information on American citizens picked up during electronic surveillance of foreigners. Flynn was unveiled as taking part in a Dec. 29, 2016 phone [call] with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador. It is not illegal for U.S. officials to make unmasking requests. But the information on Flynn was leaked to The Washington Post, opening up the possibility that someone in the Obama administration illegally disclosed classified information.

Grenell became acting DNI in February, after serving for two years as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, a position he still holds.

Last week, he reportedly pushed for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to release 6,000 pages of transcripts from his committee’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The documents revealed that several Obama administration officials testified under oath that they did not find evidence of any such collusion, despite claiming otherwise to the press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

