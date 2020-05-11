https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robot-social-distancing-artificial-intelligence-singapore/2020/05/11/id/966874

A robot dog that operates on an artificial intelligence platform is patrolling a park in Singapore to enforce social distancing guidelines.

According to The Straits Times, the headless dog named Spot that was created by Boston Dynamics has been deployed at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park as part of a test program by NParks and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

The robot will walk through the park and broadcast a message that asks people to keep their distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic. Spot is outfitted with cameras, but officials say their only purpose is to determine how many people are in the park. No personal data will be collected.

A video posted by the Times shows the robot walking on a path as photographers snap pictures and jump out of its way.

Spot could eventually patrol multiple parks if the two-week trial is deemed a success.

Boston Dynamics has posted several videos of the robot dog in recent years opening doors and reacting to being hit with objects. The Massachusetts State Police used it on its bomb squad for four months last year.

