On his radio program Monday, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh offered his theory on why former President Barack Obama has been spending so much time in recent days “trashing Trump” on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic: it’s all “deflection” from the latest Russia “collusion” revelations starring Obama himself, said Rush.

Obama is back in the news “all of a sudden” steady “trashing Trump on corona,” said Limbaugh. “He’s blaming Trump for coronavirus. … He’s blaming him for the he reaction to the virus. He’s blaming him for the chaotic set of circumstances in the lockdown.”

“Why is Barack Hussein O doing this?” Rush asked. The real reason, according to the popular radio host, is the fallout from the recently released documents on the FBI “Russia collusion” scandal indicating that Obama was aware of the FBI’s interview of Mike Flynn — an interview which Attorney General William Barr has since concluded was effectively a “perjury trap.”

Fox News Editor Gregg Re reports on the newly declassified FBI documents (formatting adjusted):

On January 5, 2017, Then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates attended an Oval Office meeting with then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-CIA Director John Brennan, and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to the newly declassified documents, including an FD-302 FBI witness report. They were discussing Russian election interference, along with national security adviser Susan Rice and other members of the national security council. After the briefing, Obama asked Yates and Comey to “stay behind,” and said he had “learned of the information about Flynn” and his conversation with Russia’s ambassador about sanctions. Obama “specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information.”

Asked in an interview that aired last week after the case against Flynn was dropped if the evidence shows that “the counterintelligence case against General Flynn was simply left open to lay a trap for lying,” Barr said, “Yes.” The James Comey-led FBI kept the case open, the attorney general said, “for the express purpose of trying to catch, lay a perjury trap for General Flynn.”

“[N]one of this Trump-Russia collusion stuff could have happened without Obama knowing about it,” Limbaugh theorized. “These people that perpetrated it — the FBI and the DOJ, the Comeys, the McCabes, the Clapper’s, the Brennans, none of them could have done it without Obama knowing about it, at bare minimum knowing about it, and at worse directing it.”

Citing the “famous Oval Office meeting on January 5th of 2017,” Limbaugh said one could go so far as to describe Obama as having “collaborated to invent the Russian collusion narrative.”

It’s all the negative press surrounding the recent reports on the FBI’s Flynn case, which is working in Trump’s favor, suggested Limbaugh, that has triggered Obama into “trying to focus on Trump and his supposedly horrible, chaotic response to the coronavirus.”

As evidence of Obama being “discombobulated” by the Flynn reports, Limbaugh played his recent comments about it:

OBAMA: The news over the last 24 hours, I think, has been somewhat downplayed about the Justice Department dropping, uhh, charges against Michael Flynn and the fact there is no precedent that anybody can find for, uhh, someone who’s been charged with perjury, uhh, just gettin’ off scot-free. Uhh, that’s the kind of stuff where you, you begin to, uhh, get worried that basic, not just institutional norms, but, uhh, our basic understanding of rule of law, uhh, is, is, uhh is, uhh, is, uhh, is at risk.

“That’s the guy said to be smarter than anybody in the room,” said Rush. “He speaks and nobody can compete. That sounded pretty disjointed.”

