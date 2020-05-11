https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/san-antonio-city-council-unanimously-passes-covid-19-anti-hate-resolution-will-condemning-terms-like-kung-fu-flu-chinese-virus-racist/

This was the pressing issue in San Antonio, Texas this past week.

The city council passed a “COVID-19 Anti-Hate Resolution” that condemns terms like the Kung Fu Flu and Chinese virus.

The coronavirus likely leaked from a Wuhan, China lab and then spread around the globe.

This is just more proof of Democrat insanity.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: President of Tanzania Didn’t Trust WHO So Sent Samples of Sheep, Goats, Bunny, Trees, Fruit and Car Oil for COVID Testing — The Results Are In

Via FOX News San Antonio:

In a letter to council members, Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city must take a stand against COVID-19 hate speech. “This coronavirus has held no regard for race, religion, creed, or political boundary. As such, our efforts must meet the indiscriminate nature of COVID-19 with empathy and compassion for all our neighbors,” writes Nirenberg. “I ask that you consider adopting the attached resolution – which declares that our COVID-19 response efforts will be free of hate and discrimination – at the next Council A-Session.” Nirenberg’s letter adds that terms like ‘Chinese virus’ and ‘Kung Fu Virus’ only encourage hate crimes and incidents against Asian communities; and that the Jewish community has also been targeted with blame and conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus.

At the 7:00 mark a local citizen says, “This bullsh*t!” They cut his mic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

