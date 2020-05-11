https://thehill.com/homenews/media/497089-scarborough-apologizes-to-pence-cruz-after-heated-twitter-feud

MSNBC’s Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughTed Cruz and Joe Scarborough get into Twitter feud over viral video of Pence shared by Kimmel Trump campaign manager mocked for ‘Death Star’ comparison Trump raises conspiracy theory to attack MSNBC’s Scarborough MORE apologized to Vice President Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSen. Lamar Alexander to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Cruz rebukes San Antonio City Council for denouncing ‘Chinese virus’ as hate speech Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough get into Twitter feud over viral video of Pence shared by Kimmel MORE (R-Texas) after getting into a weekend Twitter feud, saying he was wrong to retweet a video produced by the late night host Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelTed Cruz and Joe Scarborough get into Twitter feud over viral video of Pence shared by Kimmel Washington Post fact-checks Kimmel on edited Pence video: ‘Certainly a phony tale’ Kimmel apologizes for suggesting Pence carried ’empty boxes’ to nursing home MORE and that he should not have allowed himself to be provoked.

“About last night: I gotta work on some things myself. I feel really bad about retweeting the Jimmy Kimmel video,” Scarborough wrote while retweeting conservative pundit Erick Erickson. “I feel worse about being provoked. I apologize again to Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceUS chief of naval operations self-quarantining: reports Pence to work from White House after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Trump adviser: ‘Scary’ working at White House after staff members test positive for COVID-19 MORE, to my Twitter followers, and to Ted. I’ve got to do better.”

About last night: I gotta work on some things myself. I feel really bad about retweeting the Jimmy Kimmel video. I feel worse about being provoked. I apologize again to Mike Pence, to my Twitter followers, and to Ted. I’ve got to do better. https://t.co/LOq0TcQsHs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 9, 2020

The Kimmel video showed Pence delivering protective gear to a Virginia hospital. During part of the video, Pence is told that some of the boxes are empty, and he jokes to staffers about whether he should carry those in to the hospital. The only boxes he carries in are full of protective gear, but the video suggests Pence was bringing in empty boxes.

After Cruz criticized Scarborough for tweeting the video, Scarborough ripped Cruz, saying he had sold his soul to support President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Chuck Todd should be fired over edited clip of Barr Trump lashes out at Obama in Mother’s Day tweetstorm Georgia officials: Arrest made over online threat against Ahmaud Arbery protesters MORE.

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

You lose this fight every time.

You sold your soul to Trump.

You. Lose. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Cruz had ripped Scarborough as “dishonest and corrupt” for sharing the video.

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Cruz’s office for comment.

On Friday, a Washington Post fact-checker wrote that Kimmel’s video clip was misleading.

Kimmel later deleted the tweet and apologized for mischaracterizing Pence’s actions, while still taking a shot at the Trump administration by saying, “I know how dearly this administration values truth.”

“Kimmel is a comedian, but he still should be careful about perpetuating a narrative that the media peddles ‘fake news.’ This was certainly a phony tale, and it can undercut accurate and dogged reporting by real reporters,” Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote.

“This is a clear case of manipulated video, according to our guide. It is an example of ‘deceptive editing-omission,’ ” he added.

Kessler said that because Kimmel apologized and deleted the tweet, he avoided being awarded four Pinocchios.

